Most multinational firms see share price appreciation

Most of the listed multinational companies (MNCs) witnessed price appreciation in last week along with featuring moderate turnover.

Of 12 MNCs, the share prices of nine companies advanced ranging between 0.1 per cent and 6.9 per cent while the share prices of the remaining three companies declined between 0.6 per cent and 1.6 per cent.

The MNCs featured daily average turnovers ranging between Tk 4.1 million and Tk 684.6 million on Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Of the MNCs, the share price of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh witnessed the highest price appreciation. The company's share price advanced 6.9 per cent and closed at Tk 78.7 each on Thursday. The company posted a daily average turnover of Tk 684.6 million.

In last week, the share price of Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) advanced 5.5 per cent and closed at Tk 753.7 each on Thursday. The company featured a daily average turnover of Tk 9.5 million.

The share price of British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company (BATBC) advanced 2.7 per cent to close at Tk 585.10 each. The company featured a daily average turnover of Tk 366.7 million.

Of other companies, the share price of Berger Paints Bangladesh advanced 0.6 per cent in last week. On Thursday, the company's share price closed at Tk 1785.20 each. The company featured a daily average turnover of Tk 15.5 million.

Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh witnessed 0.8 per cent price correction and the company's share price closed at Tk 351.5 each on Thursday. The company featured a daily average turnover of Tk 22.5 million in last week.

Linde Bangladesh witnessed 0.4 per cent correction in five sessions of last week and finally the price closed at Tk 1389.10 each on Thursday. The company featured a daily average turnover of Tk 6.9 million. The share price of RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh) advanced 2.6 per cent and closed at Tk 46.50 each. The company's average daily turnover was Tk 40.20 million in last week.

Of other companies which witnessed correction, the share price of Reckitt Benckiser (Bd.) declined 1.6 per cent and Grameenphone 0.7 per cent.

Unilever Consumer Care Limited posted a daily average turnover of Tk 4.4 million and the company's share price closed at Tk 2789.20 each on Thursday with a loss of 0.6 per cent.










