Walton launches new laptop of Karonda series

The Computer department of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has recently launched a new model of affordable laptop with latest features and attractive design which is best for all kinds of graphical work. The Karonda series laptop has already received huge response from users.

According to Walton Computer department, priced at only BDT 79,990, the Karonda GX510H laptop has Intel's Core i5 10300H series processor, 3200MHz 8GB DDR4 RAM, NVIDIA MX350 2GB graphics card, 512GB M.2 SSD, 15.6 inch IPS full HD display along with many other features.

Engineer Mir Shah Arfin, product manager of Walton's computer department, said this is the second model of the KarondaGX series as Walton had released another core i7 processor of Karonda GX710G Pro model laptop earlier in the market. The new laptop is suitable for all kinds of graphical work along with playing light games. The laptop can be a great choice for various users especially for freelancers and people who make contents for social media.

The device has Intel's dedicated HM470 express chipset and it is combined with the built-in Intel UHD Graphics 630 and 2GB external graphics card. In addition, the laptop has a full HD resolution IPS display panel and a multicolor illuminated keyboard, giving the users an unique experience.

The black colored laptop's RAM can be expanded up to 32 GB. The device provides two 2 watt speakers to ensure high definition audio. The sound quality will remain unchanged using separate speakers as it has sound blaster cinema 6. It also has built-in array microphone.

Runs on windows-10 operating system, a powerful 4-cell polymer battery pack has been used to ensure long-term power backup of the laptop which will provide over 8 hours of battery back-up. It has a 1 mega pixel HD camera for video calls and selfies. Connectivity features include 2 USB 3.2 Type A ports, 1 USB 3.2 Type C port, 1 USB 2.0 port, six in one card reader, dual band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 M.2 card slots, HDMI and mini display port etc.

With its versatile features, the laptop can be easily carried out anywhere as its total weigh is only 1.85 kg with 359.5mm width, 238mm depth and 21.9mm height.

Customers will get 2 years after sales service for the laptop from Walton service centers.










