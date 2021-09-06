Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 September, 2021, 6:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton launches new laptop of Karonda series

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

The Computer department of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has recently launched a new model of affordable laptop with latest features and attractive design which is best for all kinds of graphical work. The Karonda series laptop has already received huge response from users.
According to Walton Computer department, priced at only BDT 79,990, the Karonda GX510H laptop has Intel's Core i5 10300H series processor, 3200MHz 8GB DDR4 RAM, NVIDIA MX350 2GB graphics card, 512GB M.2 SSD, 15.6 inch IPS full HD display along with many other features.
Engineer Mir Shah Arfin, product manager of Walton's computer department, said this is the second model of the KarondaGX series as Walton had released another core i7 processor of Karonda GX710G Pro model laptop earlier in the market. The new laptop is suitable for all kinds of graphical work along with playing light games. The laptop can be a great choice for various users especially for freelancers and people who make contents for social media.
The device has Intel's dedicated HM470 express chipset and it is combined with the built-in Intel UHD Graphics 630 and 2GB external graphics card. In addition, the laptop has a full HD resolution IPS display panel and a multicolor illuminated keyboard, giving the users an unique experience.
The black colored laptop's RAM can be expanded up to 32 GB. The device provides two 2 watt speakers to ensure high definition audio. The sound quality will remain unchanged using separate speakers as it has sound blaster cinema 6. It also has built-in array microphone.
Runs on windows-10 operating system, a powerful 4-cell polymer battery pack has been used to ensure long-term power backup of the laptop which will provide over 8 hours of battery back-up. It has a 1 mega pixel HD camera for video calls and selfies. Connectivity features include 2 USB 3.2 Type A ports, 1 USB 3.2 Type C port, 1 USB 2.0 port, six in one card reader, dual band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 M.2 card slots, HDMI and mini display port etc.
With its versatile features, the laptop can be easily carried out anywhere as its total weigh is only 1.85 kg with 359.5mm width, 238mm depth and 21.9mm height.
Customers will get 2 years after sales service for the laptop from Walton service centers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Commerce Bank opens 2 new sub branches
AB Bank inks deal with MetLife
EBL joins BIDA’s one stop service
MBL opens 8 new sub-branches
India services sector expands at fastest pace
Pak posts 5pc surplus trade with BD
Ryanair passengers rise in August to 11.1 million
Aviation faces turbulence as airlines cut back on capacity


Latest News
New Zealand bounce back as Tigers suffer first defeat
Bangladesh women's football team to leave for Nepal Monday
6 arrested over Hanif Paribahan bus driver's murder
Bangabandhu Media Centre opens at Press Club of India Monday
ACC quizzes three more Titas officials over graft charges
Mechanic dies of electrocution in city
All police personnel to get rank-based training by next year: IGP
New Zealand attacker radicalized by neighbours, mother says
Man killed in Sarishabari road accident
HC issues rule over DU teacher Samia Rahman's demotion
Most Read News
Mental health for all
Obituary
Youth drowns in Dhaka jheel as boat ride turns tragic
Another black fungus patient identified in Chattogram
Ultimate paradigm shift in the meat industry
India imports 50,000 tonnes of GM soyameal from BD
Teens shock defending champ Osaka, No 3 Tsitsipas at US Open
The African World War: ‘The Erasers’ in Congo
Tigers eyeing first T20 series win against New Zealand
Captain Nawshad: A tale of grit and self-sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft