

MTB to set up sub branch at BEPZA Mirsharai EZ

In presence of the Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam, Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Engineering and Investment Promotion-additional charge) of BEPZA and Khalid Mahmood Khan, Deputy Managing Director of MTB inked the agreement on behalf of their respective offices. Mentionable, BEPZA signed this agreement for the first time to provide banking facilities as supporting service to the investors after starting plot allotment of BEPZA Economic Zone.

At the same day, BEPZA and MTB also signed agreement to establish ATM Booth and Sub Branch in Cumilla EPZ. Among others, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and Project Director (BEPZA EZ) Md. Hafizur Rahman including Managing Director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. Syed Mahbubur Rahman were present at the signing ceremony.











