Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 September, 2021, 6:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UAE rolls out plan to invest in economy, liberalize laws

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

DUBAI, Sept 5: The United Arab Emirates announced Sunday a major plan to stimulate its economy and liberalize stringent residency laws for expatriates, as the country seeks to overhaul its finances and attract foreign residents and capital.
The country's plan to lure foreign talent reflects a growing contrast with the other oil-rich economies of the Persian Gulf that are becoming increasingly protectionist. Although many of the Emirati ministers' promised overhauls remained vague at a press conference, their intentions to boost spending after the devastation of the pandemic and loosen laws to draw more residents was clear.
Abdulla bin Touq, the minister of the economy, pledged that the Emirati government would pour some $13.6 billion into the economy over the next year. He laid out a raft of investment opportunities for countries to boost development by 10% in the coming years.
"We are confident that these projects in the support of investment will make (the UAE) one of the most competent economies in the world," he proclaimed at the government's first large in-person press conference since the pandemic.
The UAE for years since its independence has tied employment to residency status, giving employers outsized power and forcing people to immediately leave the country once they lost their jobs. The new plans give residents more time to seek other jobs after termination, allow youth over age 15 to gain employment as they live with their parents, and enable widows and divorced couples to live longer without visa restrictions in the country.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Commerce Bank opens 2 new sub branches
AB Bank inks deal with MetLife
EBL joins BIDA’s one stop service
MBL opens 8 new sub-branches
India services sector expands at fastest pace
Pak posts 5pc surplus trade with BD
Ryanair passengers rise in August to 11.1 million
Aviation faces turbulence as airlines cut back on capacity


Latest News
New Zealand bounce back as Tigers suffer first defeat
Bangladesh women's football team to leave for Nepal Monday
6 arrested over Hanif Paribahan bus driver's murder
Bangabandhu Media Centre opens at Press Club of India Monday
ACC quizzes three more Titas officials over graft charges
Mechanic dies of electrocution in city
All police personnel to get rank-based training by next year: IGP
New Zealand attacker radicalized by neighbours, mother says
Man killed in Sarishabari road accident
HC issues rule over DU teacher Samia Rahman's demotion
Most Read News
Mental health for all
Obituary
Youth drowns in Dhaka jheel as boat ride turns tragic
Another black fungus patient identified in Chattogram
Ultimate paradigm shift in the meat industry
India imports 50,000 tonnes of GM soyameal from BD
Teens shock defending champ Osaka, No 3 Tsitsipas at US Open
The African World War: ‘The Erasers’ in Congo
Tigers eyeing first T20 series win against New Zealand
Captain Nawshad: A tale of grit and self-sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft