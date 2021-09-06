Buisness Events

Buisness Events

Chargé d'affaires of Indonesian Embassy in Dhaka Hidayat Atjeh (extreme right) and the Third Secretary of the embassy Sapta N. Dananjaya (3rd from right) discussing bilateral trade and investment issues with Chittagong Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam (second from right) and directors of the chamber at the World Trade Centre in the port city on Sunday.Agricultural entrepreneur and 'Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award 1424' winner Mrs. Razia Sultana holding a courtesy meeting with United Commercial Bank PLC Managing Director Mohammed Shawkat Jamil at the latter's office on Sunday. Among Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary ATM Tahmiduzzaman along with other senior officials of UCB were also present. Mrs. Razia Sultana is a valued client of the Bank. UCB is firmly contributing in the development of SME and Agriculture through proper financing.