Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 September, 2021, 6:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

WTO rules for US in Chinese solar tariff dispute

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai

WASHINGTON, Sept 5: The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Thursday ruled in favor of the United States in a dispute with China over tariffs on solar panels Washington imposed as part of the countries' trade war.
Former US president Donald Trump approved steep tariffs on solar panel imports in January 2018 to protect US producers, triggering an outcry from China and South Korea, and even protests from the American solar industry.
Beijing requested the WTO set up a dispute panel to judge whether the tariffs violated international trade rules, and in its decision, the body said it "rejected all of China's claims."
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who was appointed by Trump's successor Joe Biden, hailed the decision.
"I welcome the WTO panel's findings rejecting China's challenges to the US solar safeguard as baseless," she said in a statement.
"We must make historic infrastructure investments that unlock the full potential of solar power and create good-paying jobs in cutting-edge fields that will help address the climate crisis."
The duties were scheduled to end next February, and slide from 30 percent to 15 percent over four years.
Trump's imposition of the tariffs was among the first moves in the trade war between the United States and China, which cooled with a truce signed in early 2020 between the two top global economies.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Commerce Bank opens 2 new sub branches
AB Bank inks deal with MetLife
EBL joins BIDA’s one stop service
MBL opens 8 new sub-branches
India services sector expands at fastest pace
Pak posts 5pc surplus trade with BD
Ryanair passengers rise in August to 11.1 million
Aviation faces turbulence as airlines cut back on capacity


Latest News
New Zealand bounce back as Tigers suffer first defeat
Bangladesh women's football team to leave for Nepal Monday
6 arrested over Hanif Paribahan bus driver's murder
Bangabandhu Media Centre opens at Press Club of India Monday
ACC quizzes three more Titas officials over graft charges
Mechanic dies of electrocution in city
All police personnel to get rank-based training by next year: IGP
New Zealand attacker radicalized by neighbours, mother says
Man killed in Sarishabari road accident
HC issues rule over DU teacher Samia Rahman's demotion
Most Read News
Mental health for all
Obituary
Youth drowns in Dhaka jheel as boat ride turns tragic
Another black fungus patient identified in Chattogram
Ultimate paradigm shift in the meat industry
India imports 50,000 tonnes of GM soyameal from BD
Teens shock defending champ Osaka, No 3 Tsitsipas at US Open
The African World War: ‘The Erasers’ in Congo
Tigers eyeing first T20 series win against New Zealand
Captain Nawshad: A tale of grit and self-sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft