Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 September, 2021, 6:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Vivo brings groundbreaking imaging chip v1

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Desk

Vivo brings groundbreaking imaging chip v1

Vivo brings groundbreaking imaging chip v1

vivo has unveiled new self-designed Imaging Chip V1 last week in Shenzhen, China. Also, vivo introduced the Imaging Chip V1 and expanded on its four long-term strategic tracks.
Hu Baishan, Executive Vice President & COO at vivo, said: "V1 is a fully-customized integrated circuit chip dedicated for imaging and video applications with leading edge visual quality. It marks a key milestone as vivo's inaugural breakthrough in independent R&D and chip design. Alongside imaging system design, the Imaging Chip V1 can optimize smartphone application scenarios as well.  
"It took 24 months and efforts of over 300 R&D personnel and imaging lab experts to develop Imaging Chip V1. This spearheading innovative image processing (IP) technology at the chip level will focus on four strategic tracks: image system, operating system, industrial design and performance. "
In Hu's view, vivo will only consider developing chips [with partners] when there is a lack of supplied capability on the market that are suitable for vivo's product and technical needs, along with substantial demand for fully-customized chips to support these long-term strategic tracks. vivo will strategically focus on simulating the familiar needs of consumers through IP design and developing key innovative IP algorithms, without undertaking chip manufacturing.
In early 2019, vivo began linking design-driven and user-oriented innovation with the evolving user demands, culminating in the four long-term strategic tracks. Since then, vivo has been recruiting global talents to implement a vigorous development strategy.
Image system is a part of the core long-term strategic tracks of vivo. It has invested heavily in this field for over five years, achieving many industry-leading breakthroughs like Gimbal Stabilization and Selfie Spotlight. In December 2020, vivo and ZEISS announced a long-term strategic partnership aiming to anticipate and meet most demanding consumer requirements, and to challenge the limits of mobile imaging through joint research and development at vivo ZEISS Imaging Lab.
This partnership has two dimensions - the first of which is the product R&D line. The results of joint R&D and combination of ZEISS technologies for mobile imaging with vivo's leading smartphone technology, algorithms and manufacturing capabilities - such as latest Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 and Biotar Portrait Style - can be experienced first in vivo's X60 series. The second is the mutual exploration of shaping the future through mobile imaging, spearheading the advancement of next-level professional photography and videography technologies.
Following consumer insights, vivo will implement a three-pronged strategy - focusing on product planning, technical planning and technical pre-research - to balance between products and technology. The vivo Central Research Institute will make plans for up-and-coming technologies, which will be closely aligned with consumer demands, industry trends and user scenarios.
For the next 10 to 20 years, vivo aims creating great products based on a design-driven value to build bridge between humans and digital world. vivo will continue to implement vigorous development strategies with the vision of becoming a healthier, longer-lasting world-class corporation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Commerce Bank opens 2 new sub branches
AB Bank inks deal with MetLife
EBL joins BIDA’s one stop service
MBL opens 8 new sub-branches
India services sector expands at fastest pace
Pak posts 5pc surplus trade with BD
Ryanair passengers rise in August to 11.1 million
Aviation faces turbulence as airlines cut back on capacity


Latest News
New Zealand bounce back as Tigers suffer first defeat
Bangladesh women's football team to leave for Nepal Monday
6 arrested over Hanif Paribahan bus driver's murder
Bangabandhu Media Centre opens at Press Club of India Monday
ACC quizzes three more Titas officials over graft charges
Mechanic dies of electrocution in city
All police personnel to get rank-based training by next year: IGP
New Zealand attacker radicalized by neighbours, mother says
Man killed in Sarishabari road accident
HC issues rule over DU teacher Samia Rahman's demotion
Most Read News
Mental health for all
Obituary
Youth drowns in Dhaka jheel as boat ride turns tragic
Another black fungus patient identified in Chattogram
Ultimate paradigm shift in the meat industry
India imports 50,000 tonnes of GM soyameal from BD
Teens shock defending champ Osaka, No 3 Tsitsipas at US Open
The African World War: ‘The Erasers’ in Congo
Tigers eyeing first T20 series win against New Zealand
Captain Nawshad: A tale of grit and self-sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft