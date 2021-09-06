

Vivo brings groundbreaking imaging chip v1

Hu Baishan, Executive Vice President & COO at vivo, said: "V1 is a fully-customized integrated circuit chip dedicated for imaging and video applications with leading edge visual quality. It marks a key milestone as vivo's inaugural breakthrough in independent R&D and chip design. Alongside imaging system design, the Imaging Chip V1 can optimize smartphone application scenarios as well.

"It took 24 months and efforts of over 300 R&D personnel and imaging lab experts to develop Imaging Chip V1. This spearheading innovative image processing (IP) technology at the chip level will focus on four strategic tracks: image system, operating system, industrial design and performance. "

In Hu's view, vivo will only consider developing chips [with partners] when there is a lack of supplied capability on the market that are suitable for vivo's product and technical needs, along with substantial demand for fully-customized chips to support these long-term strategic tracks. vivo will strategically focus on simulating the familiar needs of consumers through IP design and developing key innovative IP algorithms, without undertaking chip manufacturing.

In early 2019, vivo began linking design-driven and user-oriented innovation with the evolving user demands, culminating in the four long-term strategic tracks. Since then, vivo has been recruiting global talents to implement a vigorous development strategy.

Image system is a part of the core long-term strategic tracks of vivo. It has invested heavily in this field for over five years, achieving many industry-leading breakthroughs like Gimbal Stabilization and Selfie Spotlight. In December 2020, vivo and ZEISS announced a long-term strategic partnership aiming to anticipate and meet most demanding consumer requirements, and to challenge the limits of mobile imaging through joint research and development at vivo ZEISS Imaging Lab.

This partnership has two dimensions - the first of which is the product R&D line. The results of joint R&D and combination of ZEISS technologies for mobile imaging with vivo's leading smartphone technology, algorithms and manufacturing capabilities - such as latest Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 and Biotar Portrait Style - can be experienced first in vivo's X60 series. The second is the mutual exploration of shaping the future through mobile imaging, spearheading the advancement of next-level professional photography and videography technologies.

Following consumer insights, vivo will implement a three-pronged strategy - focusing on product planning, technical planning and technical pre-research - to balance between products and technology. The vivo Central Research Institute will make plans for up-and-coming technologies, which will be closely aligned with consumer demands, industry trends and user scenarios.

For the next 10 to 20 years, vivo aims creating great products based on a design-driven value to build bridge between humans and digital world. vivo will continue to implement vigorous development strategies with the vision of becoming a healthier, longer-lasting world-class corporation.





