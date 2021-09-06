Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 September, 2021, 6:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Yousup Faruqu new MD of Microsoft Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

Yousup Faruqu

Yousup Faruqu

Tech giant Microsoft has appointed Yousup Faruqu as its new managing director for Bangladesh.
In this role, he will focus on accelerating digital transformation for public and private sector organisations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), communities, and industry verticals, collaborating with their robust partner ecosystem, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
"Faruqu's extensive industry experience will play a crucial role in ensuring cloud adoption, skilling and transformation for the country. I'm excited to see how he and his team will continue building partnerships and capabilities together, in a market that is consistently brimming with innovation," said Sook Hoon Cheah, general manager of Southeast Asia new markets, Microsoft Asia Pacific.
Faruqu brings over 16 years of experience in technology transformation across Bangladesh. His prior positions include roles at VMware, Banglalink Digital Communication, and Symbiosis Bangladesh.
He holds a Bachelor's in Computer Applications from Bangalore University in Bengaluru, India.
"I'm so honoured to be on this exciting journey with Microsoft as we focus on Bangladesh's digital transformation and cloud adoption. The country is in the midst of accelerating network and technology tools and processes deployments, on a foundation of smart governance to achieve the national agenda of a
'Digital Bangladesh'. I'm looking forward to transforming the country, the industries and capabilities of the country together, with our partners and the community," said Faruqu.    
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Commerce Bank opens 2 new sub branches
AB Bank inks deal with MetLife
EBL joins BIDA’s one stop service
MBL opens 8 new sub-branches
India services sector expands at fastest pace
Pak posts 5pc surplus trade with BD
Ryanair passengers rise in August to 11.1 million
Aviation faces turbulence as airlines cut back on capacity


Latest News
New Zealand bounce back as Tigers suffer first defeat
Bangladesh women's football team to leave for Nepal Monday
6 arrested over Hanif Paribahan bus driver's murder
Bangabandhu Media Centre opens at Press Club of India Monday
ACC quizzes three more Titas officials over graft charges
Mechanic dies of electrocution in city
All police personnel to get rank-based training by next year: IGP
New Zealand attacker radicalized by neighbours, mother says
Man killed in Sarishabari road accident
HC issues rule over DU teacher Samia Rahman's demotion
Most Read News
Mental health for all
Obituary
Youth drowns in Dhaka jheel as boat ride turns tragic
Another black fungus patient identified in Chattogram
Ultimate paradigm shift in the meat industry
India imports 50,000 tonnes of GM soyameal from BD
Teens shock defending champ Osaka, No 3 Tsitsipas at US Open
The African World War: ‘The Erasers’ in Congo
Tigers eyeing first T20 series win against New Zealand
Captain Nawshad: A tale of grit and self-sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft