Stocks rise for 4th running day, indices hit new records

Stocks rose for the fourth running day on Sunday and DESX, the prime index on the Dhaka Stock Exchange hit 7,052 point, for the first time since its inception in 2013, rising 71.76 points or 1.02 per cent at the close of the trading.

Indices on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rose for the 4th consecutive day with indices hitting new records as the investors continued to take fresh stakes on positive sentiment.

The two other indices on the DSE also went up to their new highs as the DSE 30 Index and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES hit 2,533 and 1,528, after rising 37.13 points and 19.98 points respectively.

The market capitalisation of the FDE also hit a fresh all-time high at Tk 5,692 billion on Sunday, surpassing the previous high of Tk 5,637 billion recorded on Thursday last.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, climbed to Tk 28.68 billion on the country's premier bourse, in a further buck by 16 per cent over the previous day's mark of Tk 24.74 billion.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) advanced 234 points to record high at 20,563 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rising 141 points to a record high at 12,324 at the close of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 198 advanced, 100 declined and 29 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 34.48 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 952 million.



















