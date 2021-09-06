Video
Judicial reform crucial to reduce piles of trade disputes in S Asia: Experts

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Business Correspondent

Internationally reputed legal experts on Sunday suggested reforms in the field of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to reduce huge piles of trade disputes lying in the courts across South Asia.
A panel of experts drawn from seven South Asian nations: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka  representing judges of apex courts, heads of ADR institutions and lawyers spoke at an webinar and stressed on the need for legislative reforms in the ADR spectrum of the region for overall economic development of the concerned countries.
Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC), the first and only registered ADR Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) institution of the country on Sunday organised its 15th webinar on "ADR Landscape in the South Asia Region: Suggested Reforms,'' jointly with its partner organisation Indian Institute of Arbitration and Mediation (IIAM), one of the pioneer ADR institutions in India.
BIAC President Mahbubur Rahman, who is also the President of International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh, in his closing Remarks said that there is huge pile up of cases before the courts, especially across Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and the reason for the same is manifold.
Governments in the South Asian countries need to appreciate the situation and come up with reforms in their judicial systems, to help flourish their economies by attracting more FDIs to their States, Mahbubur Rahman categorised.  
IIAM President Anil Xavier also delivered Welcome Address on behalf of his organisation and said that it has been of great interest and a learning experience to understand the current situation of ADR in South Asian countries. He stressed on considering the way forward how countries of the region see their future options and how they could contribute in collaborating with other neighbouring countries in developing the entire Asia Pacific as a hub for international ADR and making a model for the world.
In his Welcome Address Chief Executive Officer of BIAC Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali insisted on using new technology in the New Normal world of ADR in view of the ongoing pandemic. He urged upon the South Asian nations to come up with legal reforms in order to achieve SDG-16: Access to Justice. Rumee Ali advocated in favour of institutionalised ADR to achieve this goal. He also argued that non performance of business contracts can be resolved expeditiously and in a cost effective manner through the use of ADR.
Former Bangladesh Supreme Court High Court Division Judge AFM Abdur Rahman, Fiji Supreme Court Judg Justice Madan Bhimarao Lokur, Pakistan Center for International Investment & Commercial Arbitration President Rana Sajjad, Nepal International ADR Center Managing Director Matrika Niraula, Sri Lanka Alternate Dispute Resolution Center Director Shehara Varia, Bhutan Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre Senior Legal Officer Ms. Tashi Dema, Maldives Attorney at Law Ms. Juna Ahmed spoke as panelists
IIAM Director Iram Majid moderated working session of the webinar. M A Akmall Hossain Azad, Director of BIAC moderated the inaugural session of the event. The programme was streamed live on FACEBOOK page and LinkedIn profile of BIAC. The daily Bonik Barta was the media partner of the event.


