Monday, 6 September, 2021, 6:37 AM
Home Business

Tax receipts fell short of target by Tk 5,707cr in July

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Business Correspondent

Revenue collection by National Board of Revenue (NBR) fell short of target by Tk 5,707 crore in July  this fiscal 2021-2022 mainly due to the adverse impacts of Covid-19 in the economy.
According to NBR primary data, the revenue board managed to collect Tk 15,354 crore against its target of Tk 21,061 crore but there was a 4.06 per cent year-on-year growth compared with Tk 14,754 crore collected in FY20.
All the three wings - income tax, VAT and customs - collected Tk 4,733 crore, Tk 5,696 crore and Tk 4,925 crore respectively against their targets of Tk 5,925.40 crore, Tk 7,680 crore and Tk 7,456 crore in July.
NBR has registered a negative growth of 1.81 per cent in customs, 6.03 per cent positive growth in VAT and a 14.90 per cent positive growth in income tax. In the previous fiscal, it suffered revenue deficit of Tk 41,118.20 crore and also started the current financial year with a huge deficit in revenue collection.
NBR officials told The Daily Observer that although the on-going fiscal had begun with a deficit, they hoped collections would recover in the coming months. Moreover, data collection is still being updated. The amount of deficit will come down once the final data is published, said officials.    VAT and customs collections recorded a negative growth of 34.75 per cent and 2.97 per cent compared with the fiscal year 2020-21. The deficit in VAT collection is worth Tk 3,445.20 crore and that in customs collection is worth Tk 2,589.24 crore respectively.
The total revenue income target was set at Tk 3,79, 000 crore in the budget for the financial year 2021-22. The NBR later revised the target at Tk 3,30, 000 crore.
The highest targets have been set at Tk 1,28, 873 crore from VAT, Tk 1,05,475 crore from income tax and travel tax and Tk 95,652 crore from import duty.


