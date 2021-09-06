Robishop launches Happy Sunday campaign

The premier e-commerce platform of the country, robishop.com.bd has launched a mega discount campaign named "Happy Sunday" offering special discounts on smart phones, accessories and lifestyle products. Starting from this Sunday, the campaign will go live on every first Sunday of the month from now on.

Customers can avail up to 35% discount on purchasing smart digital gadgets. Popular mobile handset brands like Xiaomi, Relame, POCO, Tecno, Oppo are on offer as part of the campaign. Branded digital gadgets from Mi, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Yison, Baseus, are also available under the campaign, says a press release.

Customers can easily place their orders by visiting Robishop website. As part of the campaign, customers can enjoy 0% EMI facility on purchase of selected items. A flat discount of 300 taka can be availed on single new sign-up in robishop website.



















