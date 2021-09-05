Video
Certificates of 10,000 fake FFs revoked: Minister

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Saturday told the Parliament that the government has cancelled certificates of 10,000 fake freedom fighters who were included in the list till 2010, including the tenure of the last BNP-led government.
The Minister also said the government will provide digital certificates for the freedom fighters while smart cards will be given to the living freedom fighters.
In a written answer, he also informed that the number of gazetted freedom fighters in the country is 1,83,560.
The question-answer
session was tabled with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Choudhury presiding over the house sitting.
The Minister said that some 10,000 certificates that were included from 2002 to 2010 in the gazette list of civilian freedom fighters have been cancelled after re-evaluation.
The process of verification and selection regarding the inclusion of new freedom fighters and the cancellation of the names of persons accused of fraud is underway.
Responding to a question from Awami League lawmaker Benjir Ahmed, the Minister said the government will provide digital certificates for the freedom fighters while smart cards will be given to the living freedom fighters.
After preparation, the digital certificates will be provided simultaneously across the country through upazila nirbahi officers, he said, adding that the validity of temporarily issued certificates has been suspended.
Replying to a question from AL lawmaker Mamunur Rashid Kiran, the minister said the government decided to give state honours to the families of 1,700 members of the Indian Armed Forces for their contribution to the Liberation War.
As part of this, 13 families have been honoured. The rest of the crests of honour have been kept in a vault of Bangladesh Bank.
When the coronavirus situation improves, the crests will be delivered to the recipients' families, the Minister added.


