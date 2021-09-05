Dengue cases on the rise



A dengue-affected child under treatment at Mitford Hospital in the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Of them, 232 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 33 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

On Friday, one person died and 255 were attacked with dengue in the country.

According to the statistics, a total of 11,501 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 to September 4 this year. Among them, 837 patients have been affected outside the capital and a total of 10,174 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment currently in different hospitals across the country is 1,273. Of them, 1,137 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 136 are receiving it outside the capital.

Among 11,501 infected, 1,145 people have been diagnosed in the first few days of the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research

(IEDCR) has received 51 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 30 in August, and nine in September so far.









