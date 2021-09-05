C-19 deaths, infections lowest in 12 weeks

The country witnessed the lowest daily Covid-19 deaths and infections since June 18 this year.

Sixty-one people died due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands at 26,493. Some 1,743 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,512,026.

Besides, 3,421 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 95.63 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,446,003, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 9.82 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.73 per cent and the death rate at 1.75 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 789 labs across the country tested 17,750 samples.

Among the deaths, 32 died in Dhaka division, 13 in Chattogram, six in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, two each in Barishal and Rangpur, and one each in Sylhet and Mymensingh

divisions.

Among the 61 deceased, 30 were men and 31 were women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,148 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,345 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed at least 4.5 million lives and infected 220.7 million people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 197 million people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







