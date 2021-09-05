Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 September, 2021, 2:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

C-19 deaths, infections lowest in 12 weeks

61 die, 1,743 infected in 24 hours

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed the lowest daily Covid-19 deaths and infections since June 18 this year.
Sixty-one people died due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands at 26,493. Some 1,743 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,512,026.   
Besides, 3,421 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 95.63 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,446,003, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of 9.82 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.73 per cent and the death rate at 1.75 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 789 labs across the country tested 17,750 samples.
Among the deaths, 32 died in Dhaka division, 13 in Chattogram, six in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, two each in Barishal and Rangpur, and one each in Sylhet and Mymensingh
divisions.
Among the 61 deceased, 30 were men and 31 were women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,148 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,345 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed at least 4.5 million lives and infected 220.7 million people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 197 million people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden orders release of secret 9/11 documents
17 killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul
Taliban postpones govt formation till next week
Certificates of 10,000 fake FFs revoked: Minister
Dengue cases on the rise
C-19 deaths, infections lowest in 12 weeks
Delimitation, two other bills passed
Nagad informs law enforcers of some accounts


Latest News
Militants planned to commit bank robbery to get financing: RAB
Turkey restarts passenger flights from Bangladesh Saturday
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Daily Observer reporter gets Press Council award
Philippines to lift Covid travel ban on Bangladesh
E-orange 'patron' police offical Sohel Rana arrested in India
Parliament bursts into laughter after MP Bablu’s funny proposal
Habib elected MP in Sylhet-3 by-polls
Crucial by-polls on Sept 30 to decide Mamata's fate
Biden tells FBI to release 9/11 investigation files
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Transforming employable graduates towards developing changes
Obituary
Afghanistan U-19 team to arrive in Dhaka today
Tofail taken to India for treatment
When mistrust takes root in us
CDA, CWASA settle dispute over 163 acres of land
The Taliban, the Afghan state and the rule of law
EU eyes to set up regional political platform
Govt to install RT-PCR machines at all airports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft