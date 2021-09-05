Delimitation, two other bills passed

Three Bills - Bar Council (Amendment) Bill-2021, Gandhi Ashram (Board of Trustees) Bill-2021 and Delimitation of Constituencies Bill-2021-were passed in the ongoing sessions of Jatiya Sangsad on Saturday.

The Delimitation of Constituencies Bill-2021 was passed in parliament aiming to formulate an act to replace a military regime-era ordinance in accordance with a court judgment.

Law, Justice and Parliament Affairs Minister Anisul Huq moved the bill to the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

While placing the bill, Huq said the proposed law had been designed to make an act instead of the existing Delimitation of Constituencies Ordinance-1976, which was promulgated during the military regime of Ziaur Rahman.

As per the bill, the election commission shall, for the purpose of elections to the parliamentary seats, divide the country into as many single territorial constituencies as the number of members to be elected as per the constitution.

The constituencies shall be so delimited, having regard to administrative convenience, that each constituency is a compact area. In doing so, due regard shall be made to the distribution of population as given in the latest census report.

After making such enquiries and examining such records as it may be deemed necessary, the commission shall publish in the official gazette a preliminary list of territorial

constituencies specifying the areas proposed to be included in each such constituency together with a notice inviting objections and suggestions within such period as may be specified in the notice.

After hearing and considering the objections and suggestions, if any, the commission shall make such amendments, alterations or modifications in the preliminary list published as it thinks fit and shall, after correcting errors if there is any, publish in the official gazette the final list of territorial constituencies showing the areas included in each such constituency.

The validity of the delimitation or formation of any constituency or of any proceedings taken or anything done by or under the authority of the commission, under this law shall not be called in question in or before any Court or other authority.

The territorial constituencies shall be delimited afresh upon the completion of each census, for the purpose of general election to parliament to be held following such census; and unless otherwise directed by the commission for reasons to be recorded in writing, before each general election.

At the same time, Bangladesh Legal Practitioners and Bar Council (Amendment) Bill,2021 was passed in the parliament keeping a provision of allowing the government to form an ad-hoc committee for a maximum one-year tenure to arrange the bar council election in an unusual situation.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq moved the bill to the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

On September 1, the minister placed Bangladesh Legal Practitioners and Bar Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 in the parliament.

Earlier on July 26, the ordinance was approved by the cabinet and later the president promulgated the ordinance on July 28.

The ordinance was promulgated as parliament was not in session at that time. As per rules, the ordinance was placed in parliament on the first day of the session for its approval.

According to the bill, if the regular Bar Council election cannot be held by May 31 after every three years, the government can form a 15-member ad-hoc committee for a maximum one year, within which time, the committee will have to arrange the election.

In the existing Bangladesh Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Order, 1972, there is no alternative provision if the regular elections cannot be arranged in time due to any natural disaster or "acts of God".

As per the bill, elections to the bar council shall always be held so as to conclude on or before the "31st day of May" in the year in which the term of the Bar Council expires.

The Attorney General shall be one of the members of the ad-hoc committee and shall also be its chairman, the law said.

"Notwithstanding anything contained in any other provision of this order, the Ad-hoc Bar Council shall exercise such powers and functions of the Bar Council as specified in this Order and the rules made there under," it added.

Besides, the Parliament House also passed Gandhi Ashram (Board of Trustees) Bill, 2021.

Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq moved the bill to the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

While placing the bill, Huq said the Gandhi Ashram (Board of Trustees) Bill, 2021, was designed in Bengali version incorporating no new provisions in the Gandhi Ashram (Board of Trustees) Ordinance, 1975.

According to the proposed law, the government will appoint the chairman of the seven-member board of trustees. The chairman and the other trustees shall hold office for a period of three years.

But, the government may terminate the appointment of the chairman or any other trustee before the expiration of the term.

The head office of the board shall be at Jayag in the district of Noakhali.

The regional office or branch can be set up in other places taking prior permission from the government.













