Nagad informs law enforcers of some accounts

Postal department's mobile financial service (MFS) 'Nagad' has recently provided information on several accounts' doubtful transactions to multiple regulatory agencies and law enforcement agencies. At the same time, the transaction of suspicious accounts has been temporarily suspended in Nagad, informed a Nagad issued press release on Saturday.

Mentioning that a process of filing a case in this regard is underway, Nagad spokesman said, a

complain has been lodged with the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) department in this regard.

Although the names of the suspicious e-commerce companies have not been mentioned by 'Nagad', various sources have said that there are allegations of non-delivery of goods with money, embezzlement of customer's money against Pradeep, Boom Boom, Qcom, Adian Mart and Needs.com BD. Among them, e-Orange's bank transactions have been suspended. Besides, most of the banks have stopped their credit, debit and pre-paid card transactions with 10 digital commerce companies including Evaly, e-Orange and Alesha Mart.

According to Nagad, in the last few days, abnormal transactions have been observed in the controversial e-commerce companies from the accounts of a number of 'Nagad' customers.

The list of doubtful accounts has been handed over to the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

In this regard, Head of External Affairs, Lieutenant Colonel Kawsar Sookat Ali (Retd.) Nagad, said that Nagad is the most technically reliable institution in the country. Due to its technical capabilities, it is difficult to conduct any kind of malicious activities on the platform of 'Nagad'.







