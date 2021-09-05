Brahmaputra falls, Padma keeps rising

Water level of all major rivers in the country's north-eastern part and the Brahmaputra River has begun to come down but it remains steady in the Jamuna River.

But, water level of the Ganges-Padma River is showing rising trend and it may continue for the next 48 hours, according to the forecast of Flood Forecasting and Warning center (FFWC).

Despite the falling trend in most of the major rivers, country's nine rivers - Dharla, Ghaghot, Brahmaputra, Jamuna, Turag, Kaliganga, Padma, Atrai and Dhaleswari - at 21 points across the country are flowing above their respective danger levels.

As a result, currently country's 13 districts - Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bagura, Jamalpur, Sirajganj, Tangail, Pabna, Manikganj, Gazipur, Rajbari, Faridpur, Munshiganj and Shariatpur - are affected by flood.

The FFWC forecast that the flood situation may improve slightly in low lying areas of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur and Bogura districts while it may remain steady in Tangail, Sirajganj, Pabna and Manikganj districts.

But the flood situation in low lying places of Rajbari, Faridpur and Shariatpur districts is likely to deteriorate in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, along with recession of water levels in the country's rivers, incidents of sporadic riverbank erosion have been reported from alongside major rivers in the last 24 hours in the Brahmaputra basin.

BWDB officials said water levels of all major

rivers, except the Dharla, marked falls during the period but were still flowing above the danger levels at 10 points in five northern districts.

"The flood situation in low lying places of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj districts may deteriorate in the next 24 hours," the bulletin added.

BWDB Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone Jyoti Prosad Ghosh told media that incidents of sporadic riverbank erosion had been reported from few places alongside major rivers in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur and Gaibandha districts.

"All flood control structures and devices of BWDB are safe everywhere while riverbank protection works are being conducted at several points as the extent of erosion continues rising with recession of floodwaters," he added.

Water level of Dharla marked a further rise by 33cm at Kurigram and was flowing above the danger level by 61cm.

Meanwhile, water level of Ghagot fell by 3cm during the period and was flowing above the danger level by 17cm at Gaibandha point while water level of Brahmaputra marked sharp fall by 8cm at Hatia and 7cm at Chilmari.

But they were still flowing above the danger levels by 2cm and 43cm.

Besides, water levels of Jamuna marked falls by 4cm each at Fulchhari, Shaghata and Bahadurabad, 1cm each at Sariakandi and Kazipur and remained steady at Sirajganj points during the period.

It was flowing above the danger level by 48cm at Fulchhari and 30cm at Shagahta in Gaibandha, 59cm at Bahadurabad in Jamalpur, 68cm at Sariakandi in Bogura and 67cm each at Kazipur and Sirajganj points in Sirajganj.

He said water level of the Teesta marked a sharp fall by 55cm during the period at Dalia point in Nilphamari where the river was flowing 20cm below the danger level.







