Students to be given Pfizer, Moderna vaccines: Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would be given to students above 12 years of age but under 18 years of age.

However, the decision to start vaccinating students above 12 years of age will be made subjecting to getting adequate number of vaccines.

The Health Minister came up with the disclosure while visiting the Nursing and Midwifery examination centre at Tejgaon Women's High School in the

capital on Saturday

Zahid Maleque said, "According to World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, vaccination of school-college students will depend on age. If the student is over 18 years of age, any vaccine can be administrated. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being administered to students over the age of 12 but under the age of 18 in the developed world. If students are vaccinated in our country, they will be vaccinated following the guidelines of the WHO."

"The importance of nurses in healthcare is immense. The proportion of doctors and nurses in the country is low so far. Three nurses are required for one physician but it is not reality here. Doctors and nurses in government hospitals are now equal. The number of nurses has been increased during the tenure of the present government. It will be increased in the future," he added.

Zahid Maleque further said, "More than 80 per cent students involved in medical education have been brought under vaccination. Other students are also being vaccinated. All students will be vaccinated subject to getting vaccine in phases. Even though classes and exams have been online for so long, the medical colleges will be reopened soon in accordance with the hygiene rules. Physical class-examination will start there."





