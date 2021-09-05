e-orange ‘patron cop’ Sohel Rana held in India

Banani Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Sohel Rana, also the so-called patron of e-commerce platform 'E-orange' was arrested by Border Security Force (BSF) of India from India-Nepal border.

BSF on Friday reportedly, detained a Bangladeshi named Sohel Rana from the Changrabandha border in India's Kochbihar district on charges of entering India illegally. His passports, multiple mobile phones and ATM cards were seized.

Assistant Inspector General (media) of the Police Headquarters, Md Sohel Rana told media that he also heard over the matter of holding Inspector Sohel Rana. However, he has not yet been handed over to Bangladesh police.

Sohel Rana has been accused of embezzling crores of taka from customers of e-orange. He has gone on hiding since e-orange customers recently staged a protest demanding delivery of goods or refunds.

He later fled the country.

Md Asaduzzaman, deputy commissioner of Gulshan police said on Saturday that Sohel Rana took office last Thursday. He did not come to the police station yesterday and today. He cannot be found.

He said he had learned from the media that Rana had been detained by the BSF at the Nepal-India border. However, it has not been confirmed yet.

Gulshan and Banani police officials said the man arrested by the BSF was Banani police inspector (investigation) Sohel Rana.







