Sunday, 5 September, 2021, 2:39 AM
Plan for one day school, college class a week

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent 

Work for cleaning and disinfecting classrooms starts at Bright School and College at Dania in the capital on Saturday as preparations are on to reopen educational institutions across the country on September 12 in line with the government's decision. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Education Ministry is planning in-person classes a day in a week, said Deputy Minister of Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel on Saturday.
"We will be able to start classes from the date given by the Minister of Education (September 12) but initially we are thinking of taking classes once a week. That could change too," he said.
Classes will not be held every day for the time being after the start of school and colleges, Nawfel said.
He announced the plan in response to a question from reporters after inaugurating the One-Stop Emergency Care at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.
Deputy Education Minister Nawfel further said, "As educational institutions have been closed for a long time due to corona, there has been an impact on the minds of students."
"We have tried to continue educational activities online-offline and on television under the direction
of the Prime Minister."
Deputy Minister also said the government was considering taking SSC and HSC examinations physically through a short syllabus.
Earlier, Education Minister Dipu Moni said at a function in Chandpur that classes would start in all educational institutions from primary to higher secondary level from September 12.


