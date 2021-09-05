Plan for one day school, college class a week



"We will be able to start classes from the date given by the Minister of Education (September 12) but initially we are thinking of taking classes once a week. That could change too," he said.

Classes will not be held every day for the time being after the start of school and colleges, Nawfel said.

He announced the plan in response to a question from reporters after inaugurating the One-Stop Emergency Care at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Deputy Education Minister Nawfel further said, "As educational institutions have been closed for a long time due to corona, there has been an impact on the minds of students."

"We have tried to continue educational activities online-offline and on television under the direction

of the Prime Minister."

Deputy Minister also said the government was considering taking SSC and HSC examinations physically through a short syllabus.

Earlier, Education Minister Dipu Moni said at a function in Chandpur that classes would start in all educational institutions from primary to higher secondary level from September 12.





