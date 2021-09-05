Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 September, 2021, 2:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

BSF kills one BD national in Kurigram border area

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

Kurigram, 4 Sep: Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday gunned down a Bangladeshi national along the Kauniarchar border at Rowmari upazila in Kurigram district.
Deceased Shahibar Rahman, 35, was the son of late Eraj Ali, a resident of Ambari village under Dantbhanga union in the upazila.
Locals said a gang of cattle traders including Shahibar went to the border for smuggling cattle.
Then, BSF personnel of Dwipchar BSF Camp opened fire on them in Kauniarchar area at the early hours of Saturday, leaving Shahibar critically injured.
Montaser Billah, Officer-in-Charge of Roumari Police Station said police recovered Shahibar's body from international pillar number 1054 in Kauniar char area of Roumari upazila after receiving information from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members and locals.
The fellow traders rescued him but after a while he succumbed to his injuries. However, the deceased's family claimed that Shahibar went to the border area for fishing.
According to victim's family and locals, some men, including Shahibar, went fishing in a river near the border. Patrolling BSF members opened fire on them leaving Shahibar dead on the spot.
Subedar Jayen Uddin, Commander of Dantbhanga BGB Camp, said, "We sent a letter to the BSF inquiring about the border firing but BSF was yet to respond."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSF kills one BD national in Kurigram border area
Lightning detection sensors set at 8 places
New highway bill placed in parliament
Miscellaneous News
Ashraful offers unconditional apology for facebook status
HC cancels bail of suspended DIG Partha
Students rights council to be reformed
AL has started culture of disappearance, says Fakhrul


Latest News
Militants planned to commit bank robbery to get financing: RAB
Turkey restarts passenger flights from Bangladesh Saturday
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Daily Observer reporter gets Press Council award
Philippines to lift Covid travel ban on Bangladesh
E-orange 'patron' police offical Sohel Rana arrested in India
Parliament bursts into laughter after MP Bablu’s funny proposal
Habib elected MP in Sylhet-3 by-polls
Crucial by-polls on Sept 30 to decide Mamata's fate
Biden tells FBI to release 9/11 investigation files
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Transforming employable graduates towards developing changes
Obituary
Afghanistan U-19 team to arrive in Dhaka today
Tofail taken to India for treatment
When mistrust takes root in us
CDA, CWASA settle dispute over 163 acres of land
The Taliban, the Afghan state and the rule of law
EU eyes to set up regional political platform
Govt to install RT-PCR machines at all airports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected]d.com, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft