BSF kills one BD national in Kurigram border area

Kurigram, 4 Sep: Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday gunned down a Bangladeshi national along the Kauniarchar border at Rowmari upazila in Kurigram district.

Deceased Shahibar Rahman, 35, was the son of late Eraj Ali, a resident of Ambari village under Dantbhanga union in the upazila.

Locals said a gang of cattle traders including Shahibar went to the border for smuggling cattle.

Then, BSF personnel of Dwipchar BSF Camp opened fire on them in Kauniarchar area at the early hours of Saturday, leaving Shahibar critically injured.

Montaser Billah, Officer-in-Charge of Roumari Police Station said police recovered Shahibar's body from international pillar number 1054 in Kauniar char area of Roumari upazila after receiving information from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members and locals.

The fellow traders rescued him but after a while he succumbed to his injuries. However, the deceased's family claimed that Shahibar went to the border area for fishing.

According to victim's family and locals, some men, including Shahibar, went fishing in a river near the border. Patrolling BSF members opened fire on them leaving Shahibar dead on the spot.

Subedar Jayen Uddin, Commander of Dantbhanga BGB Camp, said, "We sent a letter to the BSF inquiring about the border firing but BSF was yet to respond."



