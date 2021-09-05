Lightning detection sensors set at 8 places

The government has installed lightning detection sensor (LDC) at eight different places across the country to lessen the death incidents in lightning through giving advance warning under a pilot project.

If the test operation of the eight LDCs succeeds, more LDCs would be installed at different important places including the public places, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman on Monday said while addressing a seminar on reduction of lightening risks in the country.

The Disaster Management and Relief Ministry organised the seminar at CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka.

Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Mohsin chaired the programme while Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Chairman ATM Abdul Wahab, Chairman of the Department of Theoretical Physics of Dhaka University Prof Dr M Arshad Momen, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology's (BUET) Prof Jibon Poddar, Bangladesh Agriculture University's Prof Dr Faruq Ahmed, high officials from different relevant ministries, divisions and departments and experts spoke at the programme.

The three experts have given separate presentations on the government's necessary course of action to reduce the risks of lightning and save lives from the disaster.

Dr Enamur said lightning is now being considered as a natural disaster across the world. Bangladesh declared it as natural disaster in 2015 as number of lightning incidents is increasing day by day. From 2011 to 2020, more than 2,000 people lost their lives in lightning in the country.

He also informed that the government is planning to set up lightning shelter centres at the lightning-prone areas including the haors (vast shallow water bodies).









