New highway bill placed in parliament

A new Highways Bill, 2021 aimed at having a time-befitting law was placed in the Parliament on Saturday. The bill was passed to replace the century-old inadequate Highways Act, 1925.

The Bill was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Road Transport and Bridges ministry for further scrutiny after Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader had placed it. The Committee was asked to submit its report before the House within four weeks.

There's no comprehensive highway management law in Bangladesh. The Highways Act, 1925 having only five clauses is inadequate to deal with maintenance, management and construction (of highways).

In the proposed law, provisions for punishment have also been kept in case of any violation. The punishment would be a maximum two years' jail or Tk 5,000-Tk 5 lakh fines for breaching the law.

Besides, the Development Board Laws (Repeal) Ordinance, 1986 (Repeal) Bill 2021 was also placed before the house on the same day.

Law Minister Anisul Huq placed the Bill in the House and it was sent to the respective Parliamentary Standing Committee for further examination. The Committee was asked to submit its report within 15 days.

The proposed law will replace the law of the military regime as the court declared this illegal.










