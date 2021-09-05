Video
Sunday, 5 September, 2021
City News

BAKASAS demands upgrading job rank

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Collectorate Sahakari Samiti (BAKASAS) demanded upgrading of their existing job rank and promotion of salary grade.
The organization made the call at a discussion and press conference held at the Maulana Mohammad Akram Khan Hall of the National Press Club on Saturday.
BAKASAS has called for the implementation of the demand for upgrading the existing ranks of Assistant Administrative Officers and Salary Grade of the employees working in the Divisional Commissioner's Office, Deputy Commissioner's Office and Upazila Nirbahi Officer's Office.
Akbar Hossai, Secretary General of the organization said, "Field level employees are working under public administration. During the job lifetime many of them are get just one promotion and many of them are not gets so.


