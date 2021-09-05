4 suspected JMB militants held

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four suspected members of banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) early on Saturday morning.

The identities of the arrestees are yet to be revealed. A cache of arms and explosives has been seized from their possession. Wing Commander Rokunuzzaman, commanding officer of Rab-14, said acting on intelligence inputs, a team of RAB-14 raided Khagdahar in Mymensingh district.

Sensing the presence of the elite force, the JMB men opened fire on RAB, prompting the personnel them to retaliate. "However, the RAB men managed to overpower and arrest the militants after the brief exchange of fire," the officer said. -UNB





