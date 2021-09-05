IU to start final exams from Sept 12

KUSHTIA, Sept 4: The Islamic University authorities have given approval to start the final examinations of the Honours-Masters online or in person from September 12.

However, during the exams, the university dorms will remain closed.

The decision was taken on Saturday at an emergency meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Sheikh Abdus Salam, said acting registrar of the university Ataur Rahman. The regular Honours-Masters finals, retakes, partial or remaining course finals as well as viva or practical exams will be held online or in person from September 12. -UNB







