High commission in Kuala Lumpur introduces phone numbers for expats

Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur has introduces special phone numbers for Bangladesh nationals there.

The phone numbers are - 0104303110 (Passport related), 0104303020 (Passport related) and 01126206701 (Labour and Welfare related).

"We introduced these mobile phone numbers to make its services available for the expatriate community," Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur said in a press release.

Any expatriate Bangladeshi can call from Monday to Friday (9.00am-5.00 pm) to avail themselves of the services, it said.

All Bangladeshi expatriates living in Malaysia have been informed that the High Commission will take prompt action if any request/information is received through these calls.









