Another black fungus patient identified in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 4: A woman undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital has been identified with black fungus, a doctor said on Saturday.

CMCH Head of Medicine department Sujat Paul said that the 35-year-old woman from Halishahar of the city was admitted to the hospital with various complications three days ago.

"Although the woman was not Covid infected, she has diagnosed with Mucormycosis and she has high level of diabetes." She was being treatment at ward 13 of the medicine department, he added

So far three patients in the district have been identified with black fungus.

The first identified patient has recovered and returned home.








