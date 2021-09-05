Youth drowns in Dhaka jheel as boat ride turns tragic

A 20-year-old youth drowned when a boat in which he and his five friends went for a joy ride capsized in a jheel in the capital's Sabujbagh area Friday.

The deceased was identified as Zahidul Islam Fardin, son of Rafiqul Islam Babul of Golapbagh area of the city. Fardin was slated to take this year's SSC examination.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said Fardin, along with five friends, went for a boat trip in the jheel in Manikdia on Friday evening.

At one stage, the boat sank in the jheel. All but Fardin, managed to swim ashore. Later, his friends fished out his body around 10 pm with the help of local people.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officer said. -UNB









