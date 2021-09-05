Bangladesh’s access to new source of funding reassuring

It is heartening to know that Bangladesh has become a member of the New Development Bank (NDB), also known as BRICKS bank. The bank will be another source of funding for infrastructure projects of the country, accelerating the infrastructural development. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, a group of major emerging economies formed an institution known as BRICKS. NDB is the bank established by the BRICKS members. In order to mobilise resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICKS and other emerging economies and developing countries, the bank was established in 2015. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, the bank has a fund worth $50 billion.



Primarily, only the founding five countries were the members and could take loan from the NDB bank. Later some amendment was made in the laws and non-BRICKS countries can be member of this bank. The NDB board of governors took the decision to include Bangladesh in a meeting held on 20 August 2021.



We cordially thank the NDB board for the quick approval of the membership and congratulate the government for its success in securing another source of fund for infrastructural development.



Undoubtedly, the membership of Bangladesh to NDB has proved the viability of Bangladesh economy, which will further strengthen by using the privileges of the bank.



The condition of availing loan from this financial institution is comparatively easy and flexible. The lending rates spread between LIBOR+ 0.68 per cent and 1.03 per cent for maturity periods ranging from 8 to 19 years. Hence, being a member of this bank has opened a window of opportunity towards development.



However, primarily the bank will co-finance in different projects with other international financial institutions like, WB, ADB and IDB etc. The co-financing arrangement with the NDB would help implementing larger projects. Bangladesh will have in NDB a new platform to foster cooperation in infrastructure and sustainable development with BRICS and upcoming new members.



Now, the major challenge is the lack of capacity to formulate bankable development projects to avail the opportunity properly. Therefore, Bangladesh needs to formulate bankable sustainable projects to avail funding from the bank. The privileges provided by the bank are wholly depending on how fast the bank will start its operation in Bangladesh.



Government's Vision 2041 and the sustainable development goals (SDGs) set by the UN are closely related. If proper financing in sustainable infrastructure development is ensured and efficient use of the funds are guaranteed, Bangladesh will culminate in as a developed nation within the next two decades by improving the economic and social standards.