The 17th NTRCA exam should be taken quickly

Dear Sir

Educational institutions have been closed due to the Corona epidemic. Just as students are mentally disturbed, so are job seekers. Almost everyone's dream is to get a good job by studying. But in the current situation, everyone's dream is like a nightmare and despair. The fear of students getting stuck on session jam and the frustration of job seekers are both causes for concern. However, the frustration of job seekers is very sad.



Although some exams have been taken for the current job, many exams are stuck. The Non-Government Teachers' Registration & Certification Authority (NTRCA) issued registration notices for 54,304 teachers in schools, colleges, madrasa and technical education institutions across the country. Although several exam results have been released in Corona, the 17th NTRCA exam is still pending. But if we notice, we can see how helpless a job seeker is. A job seeker knows how difficult it is to get a job now. If it takes so long to complete an exam, the problem will not decrease but increase.



But still we want, arrangements should be made to take the test quickly In that case, the number of unemployed people will be less. So, the application to the authorities is that, the 17th NTCRA exam should be taken soon following the health rules.



Mst Zely Khatun

Kurigram Government College