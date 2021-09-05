

Ultimate paradigm shift in the meat industry



Even though animal meat has been an essential part of our diet since our primal days but still somewhere down there our heart goes out to those innocent animals who sacrifice their lives for the welfare of the human race. Due to the technological advancement, lately, scientists have been investing a lot of time and energy into developing what we call 'Lab-grown meat'. This term might actually make raise your eyebrows but bear with me; it is actually quite interesting than what you might expect!



If we think our school days, we all can very vividly remember that muscles are eclectic; they are made from stem cells which are the building blocks. A small sample of muscle tissue is harvested from a living animal without inducing much pain. Then the tissue containing muscle cells and fat cells are divided as the scientists only need the muscle cells in the following procedure. The muscle cells are then anatomized and kept in a cell culture which basically provides the muscle stem cells the suitable environment for its proper growth by supplying them with amino acids and carbohydrates. Thus 'tricking' the muscle stem cells into thinking they are still inside the owner.



With the passage of time, the muscle stem cells multiples exponentially to form thousands of clones. They spontaneously join together forming tiny myotubes. Subsequently, they are placed on a petri dish and around it a ring of gel is kept. The natural inclination of the muscle cells is to contract which leads to the formation of a small strand of muscle tissue. Accumulation of such small strands of muscle tissue tubes gives rise to mouth-watering meat patties. But does it have the potential to ignite our taste buds like regular meat?



The lab-grown meat is quite pale in colour compared to regular meat. Additionally, the taste is blander. The reason behind such attributes is quite obvious. Regular meat has a lot more variety of cells from different muscle tissues. Not to mention, fats also contribute to the texture and scent of the meat. Scientists still have a long way to go before they create such a matrix of cells. Now before we food-lovers freak out and down talk this whole idea as there is going to be some compromisation on taste from our end, we must make a paradigm shift in our way of thinking and analyzing the situation.



The whole process of slaughtering an animal and its waste disposal causes a lot of mayhem and takes up a significant amount of land, money, and most importantly time. Currently, 15 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions come from livestock. This rate is likely to be more than double in the future as there might be a higher demand for raising livestock to feed the fast-growing population. We must find a way of supplying adequate food with less land and water without depleting our natural resources. For a little bit of pressure at the moment, we are causing phenomenal destruction!



The current price in the market for lab-grown meat and its culture medium (made of animal blood) is reasonably high. But prices are more likely to drop in the future as it becomes more and more common to swap regular meat patties with lab-grown ones. Most people shy away from it because the term 'lab meat' puts the notion in their head that they are eating something 'synthetic' or 'unnatural'.



A better term that can be used to alleviate this problem is 'clean meat' but the term 'cultured meat' has gained a lot of popularity lately. A study in 1997 shows that animal abusers are five times more likely to harm another human being as they become somewhat desensitized to the whole act of dealing with gory sights over and over again. Lab-grown meat eliminates animal pain as no live animal is being killed.



Although cultured meat does not require the complexities of genetic modification, still the quality of meat can be enhanced to a good extent by adding essential fatty acids. Clean meat is protected from any kind of pathogen compared to regular meat which is even though covered by skin but at the slaughter, they are vulnerable to a wide range of tiny pathogens. Apart from that, cultured meat does not require the use of vaccines and is not confined in a close space--so no chance of a virus outbreak.



However, some unexpected biological mechanism can go unheeded in the cell culture too can have its unknown potential disadvantages. As of now, lab-grown meat is highly concentrated in producing tons of 'chicken nuggets' which seriously restricts food variety. Many dishes require other parts of the animals too. The new revolution may lead to the downfall of livestock services. A large portion of the rural population depends on the income by raising livestock and selling them. But we still have to keep in mind that this will open a myriad of job opportunities for the people that we could have never imagined with better future prospects.



Every day scientists are still studying and researching every bit and piece on this topic to make sure that they are able to cater to our needs in all the ways to minimize our compromisation. Now it is only a matter of time having lab-grown meats on our dinner plates is the new norm in the 21st century.

Ayon Podder, A Level graduate





