

The African World War: ‘The Erasers’ in Congo



Fighting continues in the eastern parts of the country, destroying infrastructure, causing physical and psychological damage to civilians, and creating human rights violations on a massive scale. Rape is being used as a weapon of war, and large-scale plunder and murder are also occurring in efforts to displace people from resource-rich land.



In the First Congo War there were 250,000-800,000 dead with 222,000 refugees missing. The nine African countries and around twenty-five armed groups became involved in the war. By 2008, the war and its aftermath had caused 5.4 million deaths, principally through disease and starvation, making the Second Congo War the deadliest conflict worldwide since World War II. Together with epidemic disease, famine, and a falling birth rate caused by these disruptions, the atrocities contributed to a sharp decline in the Congolese population. The magnitude of the population fall over the period is disputed, with modern estimates ranging from 1 million to 15 million deaths.



The Second Congo War, or African World War, began in 1998. Kabila distanced himself from his original alliance with Rwanda and Uganda and, a week later, Rwanda invaded eastern Congo for various reasons. Ultimately, the war became a stalemate and was only officially declared over in 2003.



Conflict again erupted in 2016 in the Kasai region, which includes five provinces in the centre of the country. It is yet another instance of fighting between the military and splintered ethnic militias. Nationally, 2.1 million people were newly displaced in 2017 and 2018, making the DRC the African country with the highest number of internally displaced people--4.5 million. About 13 million people lack adequate food, including more than 1.3 million children under 5 affected by severe acute malnutrition.



Brutal clashes between groups has had very serious consequences for people: many have been killed, wounded, or traumatized, villages have been burned and fields destroyed and there has been massive population displacement.



The DRC, formerly known as Zaire, is located in Central Africa. To the north, it is bordered by the Central African Republic and Sudan; to the east, by Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Tanzania; and to the south by Zambia and Angola. The capital city, Kinshasa, is located in the far western area of the country. DRC covers about 905,000 square miles and has a population of almost 90 million people, with one of the highest population growth rates in the world.



Although citizens of the DRC are among the poorest in the world, having the third lowest GDP per capita globally, the country is widely considered to be the richest country in the world regarding natural resources below the ground, with untapped deposits of raw minerals estimated to be worth in excess of US $24 trillion.



Some fighting is political, resulting from unrest caused by Hutu refugees from the 1994 Rwandan Genocide now living in DRC, while other fighting results from an international demand for natural resources. DRC has large quantities of gold, copper, diamonds, and coltan (a mineral widely used in cell phones and other small electronics), which many parties desire to control for monetary reasons. However, funds from the sales of these resources has not reached average citizens. Currently the education, healthcare, legal, and road systems are in shambles.



As mentioned earlier, the violence in DRC is closely related to the genocide that occurred in Rwanda in 1994. In this genocide, groups of hard-line militant Hutus, known as the Interahamwe, slaughtered ethnic Tutsis and politically moderate Hutus. The Rwandan Patriotic Front, a Tutsi-led militia, defeated the Hutu movement and came to power in July 1994. Immediately following the RPF takeover, nearly 2 million Hutus fled into neighbouring countries to avoid potential Tutsi retribution.



The Hutus' refugee camps on the Rwanda-Zaire (DRC) border became army bases, of sorts, and gave extremists easy access to invade and execute terror attacks in Rwanda for two years. In 1996, joint Uganda-Rwandan armies led by Laurent Kabila invaded eastern Congo, thus starting the First Congo War. It ended in May of 1997 when dictator-president Sese Seko Mobutu was overthrown by Kabila's army.



Proxy war between Rwanda and Congo continued in the east until the end of 2008. Here, Congolese Tutsi warlord General Laurent Nkunda waged a campaign to destroy Hutu rebels from the Democratic Forces for the?Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR). The FDLR, a Hutu-led group stemming from the 1994 genocide, was bent on destroying Tutsi influence and uses violent, terror-based means like those used during the genocide to do so.



Nkudna accused the Congolese government of backing the FDLR. A change in the conflict came about in late 2008 when Rwanda and the DRS joined forces to combat the FDLR in North and South Kivu provinces. But the bitter conflict has continued unabated, and Congolese government troops, backed by thousands of UN peacekeepers, have failed to defeat the FDLR rebels.



In 2016, violence erupted in the?south-eastern region of Kasai after a tribal chieftain was killed for rebelling against President Joseph Kabila, son of Laurent Kabila who had originally led the Congo invasion in the First Congo War.?Violence escalated into 2017, killing over 3,000 people in the region.?Between March and June, 250 people died in targeted killings led by government forces and militias using?child soldiers.



The UN High Commission for Refugees reported that 1.4 million in the Kasai region have fled their homes, raising the total number of displaced persons in the DRC to 3.8 million, double what it was at the start of the year. Several million people have died in Congo from conflict that began in 1996.



Those who are not subject to violence must contend with poverty, famine, and disease. Hundreds of thousands of people have been impoverished by the violence. Infant and child mortality rates are extremely high as a result of famine and malnutrition. An estimated 4.5 million people have been displaced within the DRC and 3 million Congolese have become refugees in neighbouring Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda. Aside from the severe physical and psychological trauma experienced by rape victims, sexual violence has contributed to the spread of sexually-transmitted diseases, especially HIV/AIDS.



In 2003, Sinafasi Makelo, a representative of Mbuti pygmies, told the UN's Indigenous People's Forum that, during the war, his people were hunted down and eaten as though they were game animals. Both sides of the war regarded the Mbuti as "subhuman" and expendable.



Under Joseph Kabila, human rights abuses carried on through opposition and press suppression. Armed conflict also raged on through 2018 in Eastern Congo, displacing and terrorizing thousands of citizens.

Avik Gangopadhyay, an

author, critic and columnist,

writes from Kolkata, India







The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the second-largest country in Africa, has been mired in conflict for decades. Since 1996, the Democratic Republic of Congo has been embroiled in violence that has killed as many as 6?million people. The conflict has been the world's bloodiest since World War II. The First and Second Congo Wars, which sparked the violence, involved multiple foreign armies, ad hoc militia groups, and investors from Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Angola, Namibia, Chad, Libya, and Sudan, among others, and has been so devastating that it is sometimes called the "African World War."Fighting continues in the eastern parts of the country, destroying infrastructure, causing physical and psychological damage to civilians, and creating human rights violations on a massive scale. Rape is being used as a weapon of war, and large-scale plunder and murder are also occurring in efforts to displace people from resource-rich land.In the First Congo War there were 250,000-800,000 dead with 222,000 refugees missing. The nine African countries and around twenty-five armed groups became involved in the war. By 2008, the war and its aftermath had caused 5.4 million deaths, principally through disease and starvation, making the Second Congo War the deadliest conflict worldwide since World War II. Together with epidemic disease, famine, and a falling birth rate caused by these disruptions, the atrocities contributed to a sharp decline in the Congolese population. The magnitude of the population fall over the period is disputed, with modern estimates ranging from 1 million to 15 million deaths.The Second Congo War, or African World War, began in 1998. Kabila distanced himself from his original alliance with Rwanda and Uganda and, a week later, Rwanda invaded eastern Congo for various reasons. Ultimately, the war became a stalemate and was only officially declared over in 2003.Conflict again erupted in 2016 in the Kasai region, which includes five provinces in the centre of the country. It is yet another instance of fighting between the military and splintered ethnic militias. Nationally, 2.1 million people were newly displaced in 2017 and 2018, making the DRC the African country with the highest number of internally displaced people--4.5 million. About 13 million people lack adequate food, including more than 1.3 million children under 5 affected by severe acute malnutrition.Brutal clashes between groups has had very serious consequences for people: many have been killed, wounded, or traumatized, villages have been burned and fields destroyed and there has been massive population displacement.The DRC, formerly known as Zaire, is located in Central Africa. To the north, it is bordered by the Central African Republic and Sudan; to the east, by Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Tanzania; and to the south by Zambia and Angola. The capital city, Kinshasa, is located in the far western area of the country. DRC covers about 905,000 square miles and has a population of almost 90 million people, with one of the highest population growth rates in the world.Although citizens of the DRC are among the poorest in the world, having the third lowest GDP per capita globally, the country is widely considered to be the richest country in the world regarding natural resources below the ground, with untapped deposits of raw minerals estimated to be worth in excess of US $24 trillion.Some fighting is political, resulting from unrest caused by Hutu refugees from the 1994 Rwandan Genocide now living in DRC, while other fighting results from an international demand for natural resources. DRC has large quantities of gold, copper, diamonds, and coltan (a mineral widely used in cell phones and other small electronics), which many parties desire to control for monetary reasons. However, funds from the sales of these resources has not reached average citizens. Currently the education, healthcare, legal, and road systems are in shambles.As mentioned earlier, the violence in DRC is closely related to the genocide that occurred in Rwanda in 1994. In this genocide, groups of hard-line militant Hutus, known as the Interahamwe, slaughtered ethnic Tutsis and politically moderate Hutus. The Rwandan Patriotic Front, a Tutsi-led militia, defeated the Hutu movement and came to power in July 1994. Immediately following the RPF takeover, nearly 2 million Hutus fled into neighbouring countries to avoid potential Tutsi retribution.The Hutus' refugee camps on the Rwanda-Zaire (DRC) border became army bases, of sorts, and gave extremists easy access to invade and execute terror attacks in Rwanda for two years. In 1996, joint Uganda-Rwandan armies led by Laurent Kabila invaded eastern Congo, thus starting the First Congo War. It ended in May of 1997 when dictator-president Sese Seko Mobutu was overthrown by Kabila's army.Proxy war between Rwanda and Congo continued in the east until the end of 2008. Here, Congolese Tutsi warlord General Laurent Nkunda waged a campaign to destroy Hutu rebels from the Democratic Forces for the?Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR). The FDLR, a Hutu-led group stemming from the 1994 genocide, was bent on destroying Tutsi influence and uses violent, terror-based means like those used during the genocide to do so.Nkudna accused the Congolese government of backing the FDLR. A change in the conflict came about in late 2008 when Rwanda and the DRS joined forces to combat the FDLR in North and South Kivu provinces. But the bitter conflict has continued unabated, and Congolese government troops, backed by thousands of UN peacekeepers, have failed to defeat the FDLR rebels.In 2016, violence erupted in the?south-eastern region of Kasai after a tribal chieftain was killed for rebelling against President Joseph Kabila, son of Laurent Kabila who had originally led the Congo invasion in the First Congo War.?Violence escalated into 2017, killing over 3,000 people in the region.?Between March and June, 250 people died in targeted killings led by government forces and militias using?child soldiers.The UN High Commission for Refugees reported that 1.4 million in the Kasai region have fled their homes, raising the total number of displaced persons in the DRC to 3.8 million, double what it was at the start of the year. Several million people have died in Congo from conflict that began in 1996.Those who are not subject to violence must contend with poverty, famine, and disease. Hundreds of thousands of people have been impoverished by the violence. Infant and child mortality rates are extremely high as a result of famine and malnutrition. An estimated 4.5 million people have been displaced within the DRC and 3 million Congolese have become refugees in neighbouring Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda. Aside from the severe physical and psychological trauma experienced by rape victims, sexual violence has contributed to the spread of sexually-transmitted diseases, especially HIV/AIDS.In 2003, Sinafasi Makelo, a representative of Mbuti pygmies, told the UN's Indigenous People's Forum that, during the war, his people were hunted down and eaten as though they were game animals. Both sides of the war regarded the Mbuti as "subhuman" and expendable.Under Joseph Kabila, human rights abuses carried on through opposition and press suppression. Armed conflict also raged on through 2018 in Eastern Congo, displacing and terrorizing thousands of citizens.Avik Gangopadhyay, anauthor, critic and columnist,writes from Kolkata, India