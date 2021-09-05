

Captain Nawshad: A tale of grit and self-sacrifice



At the end, Nawshad, who was on the verge of death, had to surrender to reality. He left the illusion of the world forever. Captain Nawshad has passed away, but what a farewell to his heroic deeds! No, it didn't. Rather, he presented him as a hero in front of the nation.



He will always be revered as a hero for the patience, wisdom, talent and responsibility he has shown in difficult times.



This is not the first heroic deed he has done. Earlier, in December 2017, on the way from Muscat, Oman to Chittagong, the wheel of the plane suddenly burst into flames and caught fire, leaving all the passengers in a state of panic. Captain Nawshad landed safely at Dhaka Airport with his skills. The plane had 16 tons of fuel and 80 tons of weight. The plane, which weighed a total of 6 tons, made an emergency landing and was at risk. The plane would have exploded if it had moved a little. All the passengers could have died. In that journey, 150 passengers survived due to the mechanical skills of the captain. He also received a certificate from the International Federation of Airlines Pilots Association (IFALPA) for his heroism.



During his long career as a pilot, he has saved passengers from many minor accidents,from where a big accident could happen. And the latest incident is how much responsibility he has shown to all of us. Thought of passengers after a heart attack,about their safety! He did not think at all what would happen to himself. Respect, patience, courage, skill and self-sacrificing mentality towards his profession have worked behind these heroism.



There doesn't seem to be much discussion and writing about this fearless hero. When his body was brought to Dhaka on Thursday, his colleagues took off their hats and paid their last respects to him. Authorities at the ministry and airlines paid tribute to his body with flowers. But I do not think that his untimely demise and terrible responsibility towards his profession were enough to present him as a hero in the eyes of the whole nation. If a person has patience, courage and responsibility, he can wait until death! Maybe after a heart attack, he vowed in his heart, "I have to survive until the flight lands safely. The wheel of fortune of 124 passengers trusts me! " Exactly 127 passengers survived, but Captain Nawshad did not.



After death, the human body disappears from the living, but the glorious soul does not disappear. They will be remembered and revered by the next generation for life. Captain Nawshad Ataul Quiyum will also be respected as a hero because of his patience, talent, skill, responsibility and self-sacrifice.



Captain Nawshad Ataul Quiyum is not dead, he is alive here and will live forever in the hearts of those who believe in responsibility.

Farid Uddin Rony, member of the

OISY article writer's team.

















