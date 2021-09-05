13 people detained in two districts

A total of 13 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Panchagarh and Noakhali, in two days.

PANCHAGARH: Police on Thursday detained 11 Rohingyas including six children on their way to Chittagong from the district.

The detainees are Kabir, 21, Jubaira Begum, 20, Sumaya, 1, Faizul Islam, 39, Renuara Begum, 30, Dinu Islam, 15, Umme Habiba, 12, Umme Kulsum, 9, Umme Hareja, 6, Najrul Islam, 4, and Abu Taher, 20.

They were detained from Hanif Bus Counter next to the municipal building in Dhakkamara area of the district town on Thursday afternoon. The process of sending them to the Rohingya Camp in Cox's Bazar is underway.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchagarh Sadar Police Station (PS) Abdul Latif Mia said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at the counter and detained them.

NOAKHALI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two pirates in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are: Md Ibrahim, 37, a resident of Chargajaria area in Ramgati Upazila of Laxmipur, and Sohrab Hossain, 32, of Shunyachar in Hatiya Upazila of Noakhali.

RAB-11 Official ASP Md Shamim Hossain said on information that a robber gang was preparing to commit robbery at Chargasia Baro Aulia Bazar, a team of the elite force conducted a drive there at night, and nabbed them.

RAB members also recovered two pistols, three bullets, three mobile phone sets and Tk 7,500 in cash from their possessions.

However, the RAB handed over them to Hatiya PS after filing of a case, he added.

Confirming the matter, Hatiya PS OC Md Anwarul Islam said the arrested persons are members of an inter-district robber gang.