Sunday, 5 September, 2021, 2:36 AM
Home Countryside

Commercial cultivation of malta gets success in Feni

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Abu Taher Bhuiya

Mosharraf Hossain in his malta orchard in Sonagazi Upazila. photo: observer



FENI, Sept 4: Now malta fruit is being farmed commercially in the district. Taking farming-know-how from four agriculture offices in the district,  farmers have raised malta orchards.
After planting saplings, growers are now nurturing their gardens. Agriculture department officials said, some gardens have made good yielding.
In 2015, a number of individuals started malta-farming at own their initiative in some nurseries and on house roofs. Its commercial cultivation has begun since 2018 in the district.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), so far 23.80 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under malta-farming in Fulgazi, Porshuram, Chhagalnaiya, and Sonagazi upazilas; for soil of suitable quality and for fair weather, malta fruits in Feni are sweet.
It is a citrus species of fruit. Under citrus fruits expansion, management and production project of the DAE, a total of 300 orchards have been raised on non-destructive and fallow lands in these upazilas. Few gardens have been made in mixed forms having lemon, pomelo, orange, guava, and litchi.
Entrepreneurs of these farms have been provided with necessary supports by respective upazila agriculture offices including exhibition, saplings and          fertiliser.
Saudi Arabia expatriate  Mosharraf Hossain of Uttar Char Sahabhikari at Char Darbesh Union in Sonagazi Upazila has raised his orchard.  His malta orchard was raised on 4.5 acres of own land along the Chhoto Feni River  last year; a total of 2,200 saplings of BARI-1 species were planted; at present, fruits have started appearing from 1,800 plants. "Now I am selling my malta fruits in bazaars at fair price," he said.
Arafat Hossain Chowdhury of Nijkalikapur Village at Mirzanagar Union in Porhuram Upazila and Mahiuddin Chowdhury Chhutto of the same village have grown up malta farms on their own lands. They said, various species of malta have been planted on their orchards. They have been given all necessary assistance by the DAE  since beginning of their entrepreneurship. Malta farms start giving fruits after one and a half year to two years of plantation, they added.
Agriculturist Abdul Aziz said, other farmers in different areas are showing their interest in malta farming after seeing their successes. With their shifting to malta cultivation, the commercial farming of malta will make a good expansion.
Deputy Director of the DAE Dr. Md Safi Uddin said, Feni District is very suitable for fruit cultivation; by the next year, malta cultivation will spread in the whole district.


