A sewing machine was handed over to the mother of a physically-disabled child and cash money to two other helpless families in Mathbaria Upazila of Pirojpur on Friday. Mathbaria Press Club organised the programme. Officer-in-Charge of Mathbaria Police Station MD Nurul Islam Badal was present as chief guest while Press Club President Zahid Uddin Palash presided over the programme. photo: observer