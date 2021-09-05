Video
Sunday, 5 September, 2021, 2:36 AM
Home Countryside

6 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Six people including three women and a minor child have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Sirajganj, Manikganj and Pirojpur, in two days.
MYMENSINGH: Three people including two women have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in Bhaluka and Gouripur upazilas of the district in two days.
A village doctor, who was injured in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila, died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) early Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Qadir, 70, son of late Hasen Ali, a resident of Habirbari Union in the upazila.
Local sources said an unidentified motorcycle hit Abdul Qadir in Seed Store Bus Stand area at around 11pm on Friday while he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.
Injured Abdul Qadir was rushed to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to MMCH following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he died at MMCH at around 3am on Saturday while undergoing treatment.
On the other hand, two women were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The deceased were identified as Mazeda Khatun, 50, a resident of Kaurat Village in the upazila, and Rahima Khatun, 50.
Police and local sources said a sand-laden truck hit an auto-rickshaw in Kashiganj Sadhupara area on the Mymensingh-Netrakona Highway at around 7:30pm, leaving two passengers of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot and four others injured.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
The injured were admitted to a local hospital.
Shyamganj Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Shafiur Rahman Shipon confirmed the incident.
SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed as a bus hit his motorcycle in the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam, 29, son of Hamid Joaddar, a resident of Saidabad College Para Village in Sadar Upazila. He was an NGO worker.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Bridge (West) Police Station (PS) Mosaddek Ali said a bus hit a motorcycle carrying Abul Kalam in Mulibari area on the connecting highway (West) of Banganbandhu Bridge at around 11:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers could not identify the bus immediately, the OC added.
MANIKGANJ: A woman was killed in a road accident in Saturia Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Josna Begum, 34, wife of Delwar Hossain, a resident of Danisthanagar Village under Krishnapur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.
Golra Highway PS OC Monirul Islam said a Paturia-bound bus of 'Golden Paribahan' hit the woman in Nayadingi Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at around 9am while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police seized the bus, but its driver and helper managed to flee.
Filing of a case is underway in this connection, the OC added.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Nusrat, 3, daughter of Md Raihan Hawlader of Uttar Shiyalkathi Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a tomtom (local vehicle) hit Nusrat in Uttar Shiyalkathi area on the Bhandaria-Noikathi-Kawkhali Road in the morning while she was standing in front of the house, which left her critically injured.
Injured Nusrat was rushed to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.
Later, she died on the way to SBMCH.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Bhandaria PS OC Md Masumur Rahman Biswas confirmed the incident.


