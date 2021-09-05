Eight nabbed with drugs in three dists

Eight people including a woman have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Kishoreganj, Joypurhat and Pirojpur, in two days.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested three people along with 179 bottles of phensidyl and 190 yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

RAB members arrested two men along with 179 bottles of phensedyl from Sadar Upazila.

The arrested persons are Md Hasnath, 19, son of Md Israfil, a resident of Sadar Upazila in Bogura, and Hefzur Rahman, 32, son of Abdul Hai Hira of Baligown Village in Louhajang Upazila of Munshiganj.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chawddashata Jaluapara area in Sadar Upazila of the district, and arrested them with the phensidyl from a private car.

In another drive, RAB members arrested a man along with 190 yaba tablets from Gaital Bustand area in the upazila on Saturday.

The arrested person is Md Soliman, 44, son of late Mohammad Ali, a resident of Dubail Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Gaital Bus Stand area and arrested him with the yaba tablets.

RAB members also seized Tk 25,000 in cash from his possession during the drive. Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan confirmed the drives, adding that two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) in these connections.

JOYPURHAT: Detective Brunch (DB) of Police arrested one woman along with 150 yaba tablets and 5 grams of heroin in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The arrested person is Afana Mimi, 26, wife of Mostafizur Rahman, a resident of Jagdishpur Village in Badalgachhi Upazila of Naogaon.

DB police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Rukindipur Village of Akkelpur Upazila in the morning and arrested Afsana with the yaba tablets and heroin.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against her with Akkelpur PS in this connection.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Four men have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday.

Members of Barishal RAB-8 arrested two men along with 50 yaba tablets in the upazila at night.

The arrested persons are Rafiqul Islam, 23, son of Ful Mia, and Bellal Akan, 30, son of Salam Akan, residents of Dakshin Bhandaria Moholla in the upazila.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Dak Banglow Road area adjacent to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex at night, and arrested the duo with the yaba tablets.

On the other hand, police arrested a man along with hemp in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday.

The arrested person is Raju, 25, son of Ansar Khalifa, a resident of Over Bridge area in the upazila sadar.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Over Bridge area and arrested him with the hemp.



