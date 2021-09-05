Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 September, 2021, 2:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Eight nabbed with drugs in three dists

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Eight people including a woman have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Kishoreganj, Joypurhat and Pirojpur, in two days.
KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested three people along with 179 bottles of phensidyl and 190 yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.
RAB members arrested two men along with 179 bottles of phensedyl from Sadar Upazila.
The arrested persons are Md Hasnath, 19, son of Md Israfil, a resident of Sadar Upazila in Bogura, and Hefzur Rahman, 32, son of Abdul Hai Hira of Baligown Village in Louhajang Upazila of Munshiganj.
RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chawddashata Jaluapara area in Sadar Upazila of the district, and arrested them with the phensidyl from a private car.
In another drive, RAB members arrested a man along with 190 yaba tablets from Gaital Bustand area in the upazila on Saturday.
The arrested person is Md Soliman, 44, son of late Mohammad Ali, a resident of Dubail Village in the upazila.
RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Gaital Bus Stand area and arrested him with the yaba tablets.
RAB members also seized Tk 25,000 in cash from his possession during the drive. Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan confirmed the drives, adding that two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) in these connections.
JOYPURHAT: Detective Brunch (DB) of Police arrested one woman along with 150 yaba tablets and 5 grams of heroin in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The arrested person is Afana Mimi, 26, wife of Mostafizur Rahman, a resident of Jagdishpur Village in Badalgachhi Upazila of Naogaon.
DB police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Rukindipur Village of Akkelpur Upazila in the morning and arrested Afsana with the yaba tablets and heroin.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against her with Akkelpur PS in this connection.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Four men have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday.
Members of Barishal RAB-8 arrested two men along with 50 yaba tablets in the upazila at night.
The arrested persons are Rafiqul Islam, 23, son of Ful Mia, and Bellal Akan, 30, son of Salam Akan, residents of Dakshin Bhandaria Moholla in the upazila.
RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Dak Banglow Road area adjacent to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex at night, and arrested the duo with the yaba tablets.
On the other hand, police arrested a man along with hemp in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday.
The arrested person is Raju, 25, son of Ansar Khalifa, a resident of Over Bridge area in the upazila sadar.
Police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Over Bridge area and arrested him with the hemp.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13 people detained in two districts
Commercial cultivation of malta gets success in Feni
A sewing machine was handed over to the mother of a physically-disabled child
6 killed in road mishaps in four districts
Eight nabbed with drugs in three dists
Drug addict jailed at Parbatipur
Padma Chars Submerged Due To Flood
2,416 families in Panchagarh  going to get PM’s semi-pucca houses


Latest News
Militants planned to commit bank robbery to get financing: RAB
Turkey restarts passenger flights from Bangladesh Saturday
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Daily Observer reporter gets Press Council award
Philippines to lift Covid travel ban on Bangladesh
E-orange 'patron' police offical Sohel Rana arrested in India
Parliament bursts into laughter after MP Bablu’s funny proposal
Habib elected MP in Sylhet-3 by-polls
Crucial by-polls on Sept 30 to decide Mamata's fate
Biden tells FBI to release 9/11 investigation files
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Transforming employable graduates towards developing changes
Obituary
Afghanistan U-19 team to arrive in Dhaka today
Tofail taken to India for treatment
When mistrust takes root in us
CDA, CWASA settle dispute over 163 acres of land
The Taliban, the Afghan state and the rule of law
EU eyes to set up regional political platform
Govt to install RT-PCR machines at all airports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft