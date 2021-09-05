Drug addict jailed at Parbatipur

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Sept 4: A mobile court here on Wednesday night sentenced a drug addict to one and a half years in jail in Parbatipur Upazila of the district.

The convicted is Md Kajol alias Rocky, 22, a resident of Railway Sahebpara area in the upazila.

He was also fined Tk 100.

Parbatipur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Pritom Saha said a team of police conducted an anti-narcotics drive in the area at night and detained him red-handed.

Later, a mobile court jailed and fined him, the UNO added.







