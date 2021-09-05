Padma Chars Submerged Due To Flood



Cattle being taken to locality as grazing fields in char areas of the Padma have been flooded. photo: observer

Char areas in Rajshashi region have been submerged with swelling in the Padma River. It has created food hardship and accommodation problem for the cattle.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, cattle owners Taher and Shazdar, and cow boy Shahdul and others said, the water-rise-up in different chars has compelled them to take their cows to locality.

The surrounding of the chars has been inundated, they added, saying, "So we couldn't stay there with our cattle."

They further said, they will go back again to the chars after the water recession.

Recently, cattle owners and cowboys came to radio centre field area of Binodpur to graze their 230 cows. Radio centre is a reserved zone. The entire field is fenced by barbed wire. Within the barbed wire fenced boundary, cows are grazing grasses.

Cow owners and cowboys said, there is no other wide space in other areas; so they have been there with their cows in a compelling situation.

Some owners and cowboys were seen taking care of their cows in the field. With the sun setting, they are going back with their cows to their own houses in Saatbaria Corridor crossing and Shaympur in Ward No. 29 of Rajshahi City Corporation; and in the morning of the following day, they went there again with their cattle.

Cow owner Shazdar Ali said, cows would stay in the middle of the char of Padma; at present it has been inundated; so they have taken back 230 cows to locality by boat.

There are also accommodation and feed crises in the locality, he further said, adding, "But despite that we have been compelled to come here."

There is fear of cow drowning in the chars causing loss of lakh of taka, he added.

Cow owner Abu Taher said, "Now some of us have 30 cows, some have 40 and some have 50-60 cows. I have 20 cows including 10 milky and the remaining ones are small and oxen. Now all these cows have to be kept in our living houses."

He further said, these cows are used to stay in the Padma char for the whole year; they are used to graze there; this time of the year the middle char gets sunken entirely.

Cow boy Shahadul said, "Our main problem is feeding our cows and accommodating them in locality. But in char we need not to think about it. They make grazing for the whole day there, and at night they live in Batan. But the locality in the town area are having not much grass. So we are feeding them purchased fodder."

"We will go back to the chars within after recession of the water", he added.









