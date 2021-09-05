2,416 families in Panchagarh  going to get PM’s semi-pucca houses



Some semi-pucca houses in Rajmahal Purba Bagan Village under Hafizabad Union in Panchagarh. photo: observer

The people who already received two-room houses in different upazilas of the district are running their lives smoothly; they are making their livelihood from different development works at union-upazila level. They are also assisted with government grants.

In fact, poor old people, both males and females, are finding their living in these abodes with inclusive public services, such as water and electricity.

Only few years back, they did not have own houses to live. Then they would live in straw-bamboo-made shabby rooms, having tin roofs raised on others' lands or on government lands along roadsides.

And, a little rainfall would get them confined together in the messy rooms. They never imagined, they will get good houses, and rain would no longer harm them. But it has come true. They got houses with deed and land ownership. Now their living houses are fitted with good design and attractive interior. Their houses also included kitchen, veranda and toilet.

Marking the Mujib Barsho, thousands of landless and homeless people have been accommodated under Asrayan Project-2.

After getting into happiness, they did not forget to pray and seek blessings for the Prime Minister.

According to sources at the district administration, there are 5,543 listed families of A-category having lands and houses in the district, followed by 2.991 of B-category having 10-decimal lands but not houses, 2,321 of C-category having 10-decimal lands and houses but dilapidated.

Under the first phase, houses have been handed over to 1,057 families. Of these, 208 are in Sadar Upazila, 55 in Boda, 582 in Debiganj, 142 in Tentulia, and 120 in Atwari Upazila. In the second phase, houses will be given to 1,359 families. Of these, 636 families have been listed in Sadar Upazila, 17 in Boda, 451 in Debiganj, 135 in Tentulia and 120 in Atwari Upazila.

These houses have already been handed over to half of the families. The construction work of the remaining houses is going to be completed soon. These houses will be handed over to the listed families soon after the completion.

A total of 13 houses have been constructed on Khas land in Rajmahal Purba Bagan Village of the defunct Garati enclave under Hafizabad Union in Sadar Upazila. The landless and homeless families of the surrounding villages including the inhabitants of the enclave, have found abodes there.

Taslim Uddin, 65, of nearby Madhai Para Village is living there with his wife Razia Begum. He said, his father had a lot of land. "We have nothing now. I had to sell my land. Now I am living here with my family in the gifted semi-pucca house. I have got land ownership deed also. I am aged now. My body does not move. My sons are still staying in Madhai Village. They work in others' farms. They take care of us."

A total of 29 houses have been constructed in Sonarban Village at adjoining Amarkhana Union. Recipients are living with their families in all these houses.

Abdur Rob, 68, would live in a house with a tin roof on the side of the road in the adjoining Mehenavita area. His three daughters have been married. Two married sons are living in separately in other places. After receiving the allotment, he took his wife Kafizan Begum to the gifted house. He is leading a 40-day work programme in the union as Sardar.

He said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a friend of the poor. "We pray to Allah to keep her alive for many days. Then we poor people will be benefitted a lot as the country is moving towards progression."

Solaiman Ali, 72, has become a resident there from Chhota Kamat under the same union. He is now bed-ridden from a brain stroke a few days back. His only son is running the family by working as a day-labourer.

Hafizabad Union Chairman Golam Musa Kalimullah Pradhan said, "The upazila administration has built 71 houses in my union. These are nice-looking with good design. The flag of Bangladesh has been hoisted on their red-green tin roofs. We have selected eligible families from the Union Parishad. Recipient families are living well. Everyone is very happy."

Sadar Upazila Chairman Md Amirul Islam said, the prime minister's promise is that no one will remain houseless in the country; on the occasion of Mujib Barsho, she has gifted houses to so-many people across the country; it is a unique landmark in the world.

Following the government's instruction, 544 landless and homeless families in 10 unions of the (Panchagarh) Sadar Upazila are going to get pucca houses in two phases; under the first phase, houses have been handed over to 208 families, along with deeds; and under the second phase, over half of the 336 houses have been identified, and the rest work is making progress rapidly.

"We hope these houses will be completed soon. Then listed people will get their gift houses," he added.

"As Chairman of the upazila, I have inspected the construction sites in different unions. The construction work is going on smoothly. I have yet to get any complaint of irregularities," he further said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Zahurul Islam said, providing semi-pucca houses to so many homeless people at a time is a landmark step of the prime minister; no other country in the world has provided shelter for so many homeless families at once; and, this is a special initiative on the occasion of Mujib Barsho.

He added, those who have been given houses are being provided with various development activities and provisional government grants.

The construction of houses in different areas is being supervised by

by the district administration, he further said, adding, in each upazila, a task force led by Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNO) is supervising the work; so using quality construction materials is being ensured; electricity connection and clean water supply have also been ensured; thousands of landless and homeless people are being accommodated in these houses under Ashrayan Project-2.

The pace of the work has slowed down due to rainy season, but it will be completed soon, he maintained.













