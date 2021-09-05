Maulana Nurul Islam

KAMALNGAR, LAXMIPUR: Shaikul Hadis of Jamia Islamia Kalakopa Madrasa and an Islamic speaker, passed away on Wednesday. He was 80.

His namaj-e-janaza was held in the morning. Later he was buried in his family graveyard in Balurchar area of Char Alexandar Union in the upazila.

His death was condoled by ex-MP Abdullah Al-Mamun, Upazila Chairman Sharaf Uddin Azad Sohel, Poura-Mayor M Mejbah Uddin, Director of the madrasa Maulana Mohammad Ali, and Chairman of Char Alexandar Prof Anwar Hossain.

He left behind his wife, four sons, five daughters and a host of relatives to mourn his death.



Kahinur Begum

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Kahinur Begum, mother of (Chattogram) District Joint Sessions Judge Md Jahir Uddin and Lecturer Manir Hossain Tipu of Ramgati Ahmadia College, died on Wednesday morning. She was 65.

Her namaj-e-janaza was held in the afternoon of the day. Later she was buried in her family graveyard in Janata Bazar area under Char Alexandar Union.

She left behind her husband, four sons, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn her death.





