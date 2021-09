GOPALGANJ, Sept 4: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Iqbal Sheikh, 45, son of Sirajul Sheikh, a resident of Purbapara Village under Barni Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tungipara Police Station AFM Nasim said thunderbolt struck Iqbal at noon while was cutting grass for his cattle at a field in the area, which left him dead on the spot.