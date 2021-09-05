Housewife found dead in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, Sept 4: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her in-laws' house in Ghior Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bithi Akhter, 22, wife of Md Bashir of Deobhog Village under Singjuri Union. She was the daughter of Md Quddus Mandol of Nakibbari Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Ghior Police Station Md Mohabbat Khan said neighbours spotted the hanging body of Bithi Akhter in the house in Deobhog Village and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikgaj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.

The deceased's uncle Md Akhter Hossain Mandol alleged that Bithi and Bashir often locked into altercations over family issues for the last couple of days.

As a sequel to it, Bithi might have been murdered on Thursday night.





