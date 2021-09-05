Video
Sunday, 5 September, 2021, 2:35 AM
Home Countryside

Four drown in three districts

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

Two teenagers and two minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Lalmonirhat, Sirajganj and Kishoreganj, in two days.
LALMONIRHAT: Two teenage boys drowned in a beel in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased were identified as Siam, 13, son of Mithu Rahman, and Mahin, 14, son of Majibar Rahman, residents of Sundrahabi Village under Tushbhandar Union in the upazila.
Local sources said four boys went to the Sundrahabi Beel in the area at around 12:30pm for taking bath.
At one stage, Siam and Mahin went missing there.
Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and rescued them after about an hour of frantic effort.
Later, the boys were taken to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Arju MD Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incidents.
SIRAJGANJ: A minor girl drowned in the flood water in Chauhali Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Toya, 3, daughter of Sabur Shikder, a resident of Kodalia Village under Khaspukuria Union in the upazila.
The deceased's father said Toya drowned in the flood water nearby the house in the morning while she was playing around.
Later, the family members found her body floating on water and took to Chauhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Physician of the hospital Dr SM Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.
KISHOREGANJ: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Yousuf, 4, son of Shajahan Mia of Kagarchar Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Yousuf fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while he was playing beside it.
Later, the family members found his body and recovered it from the pond.
Pakundia PS OC Md Sarowar Jahan confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


