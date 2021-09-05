Sugarcane plantation begins in Natore

NATORE, Sept 4: Sugarcane plantation programme (2021-2022) season has begun in Natore Sugar Mills with the target to cultivate 12,000 acres of land in the district.

Dilip Kumer Sarker, chief technician of Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC), inaugurated the plantation programme in the area of the mills on Wednesday.

At that time, Syed Md Abu Bakar, managing director of the mills, Ferdous Alam, general manager of Agriculture Department, and other officials were present.









