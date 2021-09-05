Covid-19: 10 more people die, 110 more infected in eight dists

A total of 10 more people died of and 110 more have been infected with the coronavirus in eight districts- six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi and Bogura districts, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Five people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said two people who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining three had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi, and one from Naogaon and Pabna districts each. Some 142 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 286 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Siddiqur Rahman, 60, of Sadar Upazila, and Jharna Begum, 55, of Adamdighi Upazila.

Both of them were found positive for the virus. With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 667 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 24 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 21,090 in the district.

Medical Officer of Bogura Civil Surgeon's office Dr Sazzad-ul-Haque confirmed the information at 12pm on Saturday.

He said a total of 199 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 24 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 11.45 per cent. Of the newly infected people, 22 are in Sadar, and one in Gabtali and Shibganj upazilas.

However, some 15 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 20,327 in the district.

Currently, some 65 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 54 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 20 at TMSS Medical College Hospital and three others at different upazila health complexes in the district.

BARISHAL: Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

Of the deceased, two were from Barguna and one from Bhola districts.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 661 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases is 221 in Barishal including 101 in the city, 88 in Bhola, 95 in Barguna, 105 in Patuakhali, 83 in Pirojpur and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 86 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 44,065 in the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 17,936 in Barishal including 10,258 in the city, 6,567 in Bhola, 3,745 in Barguna, 6,095 in Patuakhali, 5,171 in Pirojpur and 4,552 in Jhalokati districts.

Among the total infected, some 39,813 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division with the recovery rate of 90.35 per cent.









