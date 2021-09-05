Vaccine stock finished in Bagerhat



People in queue for being vaccinated at Bagerhat Sadar Hospital on Wednesday. photo: observer

Both first dose and second dose seekers were told by the Department of Health (DoH) that the next inoculation would be resumed within one week, but specifying no date. Concern is prevailing among the deprived people.

Also selective inoculation was complained by many through backdoor.

On the day (Sept 1); huge gathering of people was seen in front of 130-bed new building of Bagerhat Sadar Hospital. Many were seen going back without vaccination.

Second dose seeker old man Krishna Kishore Sen who came from Bagmara to Bagerhat Sadar Upazila said, "I saw no discipline here. Many were entering through backdoor, and going out taking vaccines. I was standing for hours. We were told vaccine stock have been finished. But we were not given time when to come again."

He demanded enough stock of second dose.

Binodini Boiragi, 65, of Kashempur Village in the Sadar Upazila said, "I was standing since morning. At noon it was told vaccine is over."

Such allegation was made by many people.

According to Civil Surgeon Office sources, so far a total of 3.20 lakh people have got vaccine in Bagerhat District; of them, 1,89,200 got China's Sinopharm, 99,000 India's AstraZeneca, and 11,000 got Japan's AstraZeneca.

DoH borrowed 2,000 doses of AstraZeneca from Jashore.

On the day, first dose was inoculated among 1,572, while 1,663 ones second dose in Bagerhat. Of these, 660 doses were administered in Bagerhat Sadar Hospital.

According to data of DoH, so far a total of 2,89,719 people in Bagerhat District have received vaccine doses; of them, 1,51,256 ones have been given dose-1 of Sinopharm; 32,641 ones have got Sinopharm dose-2; and a total of 54,784 have received dose-1 of AstraZeneca while dose-2 was given to 51,038.







